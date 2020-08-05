Police: 28 dead cats, 1 dead squirrel found in Waukegan woman's home

A 54-year-old Waukegan woman faces animal cruelty charges after authorities found 28 dead cats and one dead squirrel inside her home, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Linnea Kohl, of the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue, was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. Kohl is being held in the Lake County jail and would have to post 10% of $20,000 bond to be released while the case is pending.

In investigating an animal cruelty complaint, Waukegan Police Department's police animal control and its neighborhood policing unit responded to Kohl's house and found several animals in and around the residence.

Between June 20 and July 27, authorities found 28 dead cats and 1 dead squirrel inside the residence, according to the news release. Three of the dead cats were sent for necropsies. Based on those results, the case was reviewed with the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Authorities recovered 74 cats that were relocated to 12 shelter/rescue organizations, according to the release. Also found were 11 feral cats that were examined and treated by a veterinarian and relocated to three certified feral cat locations.

Kohl will appear in court again Aug. 7. If she is released on bail, she is to have no companion animals.