Longtime police officer from Wheeling remembered for 'grace and determination'

Robert Michael LaMantia, a Wheeling resident whose long law enforcement career included 11 years as Lincolnwood's police chief, is being remembered as kind, caring and genuine.

LaMantia, a police officer for 37 years, died Saturday surrounded by his family after an 18-month battle with leukemia. He was 63.

LaMantia served in the Wilmette Police Department from 1980 to 2006 before being hired by Lincolnwood to serve as police chief from 2006 until his retirement in 2017.

Mary Liss, who worked as his secretary throughout his tenure in Lincolnwood, described LaMantia as a good man who was genuinely concerned for his employees and kept in touch with his former colleagues by phone during the pandemic.

Liss said LaMantia fought cancer bravely.

"The grace and determination and positive mental attitude he left during that time was a great example for everyone," Liss said. "He fought the fight and did it really well."

LaMantia grew up in Elmwood Park and later Mount Prospect, where he graduated from Prospect High School. LaMantia and his ex-wife, Debra LaMantia raised three girls in Arlington Heights.

Debbie Brazier, his companion of four years, said LaMantia was well-suited for a career in law enforcement because he wanted to make a difference in the world.

Brazier said outside of his work he was dedicated to his daughters and five grandchildren.

"Anything they were involved in, he was involved in too," Brazier said. "He didn't even mind changing diapers."

Brazier said LaMantia enjoyed riding his Harley and was an avid golfer. She said the two of them would often ride or walk the many bike trails near their Wheeling home.

A ceremony in celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation in Northfield at allbloodcancers.org.