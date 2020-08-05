Illinois reports 1,759 new infections, 30 more COVID-19 deaths

State health officials announced 30 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,759 have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,573 since the outbreak began with 186,741 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The 28 dead were reported from 15 counties. Eight of the dead were from Cook County, two from DuPage County, three each from Kane and Lake counties and one from Will County.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 3.9% while also averaging 1,621 new cases a day over the past week.

The state is reporting 95% of those who tested positive have recovered.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections have crept up to 1,552 admissions statewide, the most since July 1. Of those hospitalized, 368 are being treated in intensive care units, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to speak to the media at 2:30 p.m. to provide more updates on the state's response to the outbreak.