Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A riding mower, a generator, two weed trimmers and a heater were reported stolen at 11:10 a.m. July 29 from a barn on the 41W100 block of Kreutzer Road near Huntley. The loss was estimated at more than $12,000.

• Two blowers, two trimmers and a chain saw were stolen from a trailer on the 11N200 block of Brookside Drive in Elgin Township between 7 p.m. July 29 and 7 a.m. July 30 after someone cut the security lock. The loss was estimated at $2,200.

• The rear window of an SUV parked on the 5N800 block of Harvest Court near St. Charles was reported broken at 6:43 a.m. Monday, causing an estimated $400 in damage.