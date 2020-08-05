Feder: Legendary Sun-Times reporter Fran Spielman takes tough break in stride

It takes more than a nasty fall and a fractured pelvis to slow down Chicago's hardest-working City Hall reporter, Robert Feder writes.

Fran Spielman, the Chicago Journalism Hall of Famer who's been covering City Hall for the Sun-Times for more than 35 years, is on the mend from a recent injury that would have laid up most people for weeks or longer.

"I was picking up after my Golden Retriever named Theo [for Cubs general manager Theo Epstein] when she lunged at a jogger across the street and bounced me off the pavement," Spielman, 66, told me from her Highland Park home Tuesday.

"I have a fractured pelvis that is incredibly painful, but will heal with time and physical therapy, I'm assured. It'll take longer than this impatient and driven reporter wants it to. But, I've already pretty much graduated from a walker to a cane and haven't taken a day off for injury yet. Can't keep an intense City Hall reporter down, I guess."

