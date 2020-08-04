West Dundee's Heritage Fest canceled due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of West Dundee's annual Heritage Fest, a tradition that has drawn thousands to the community for more than two decades.

The three-day celebration typically features live entertainment on multiple stages, a fireworks display, an arts and crafts fair, a car show, various recreation activities and offerings from local businesses, among other festivities.

While following the trajectory of the COVID-19 crisis, organizers explored options for scaling back this year's event, scheduled for Sept. 18-20, but found that canceling the festival would be the safest and most responsible decision, according to the village's announcement Tuesday.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for the benefit our partners and our community," Village President Chris Nelson said in a statement. "However, we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today, and in accordance with the guidelines provided by the state of Illinois."

More than 10,000 people typically attend Heritage Fest in the village's downtown each year, officials said. This is the first time the event has been canceled since it began 23 years ago.

The 2021 festival is planned for Sept. 17-19.

Without its signature event this year, West Dundee has partnered with the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce to create opportunities to support local businesses while maintaining social distancing, village officials said.

Scheduled for this weekend, Aug. 7-9, the inaugural "Shop Dundee" event will feature specialty shops, some of which will offer discounts, along a walkable route through East and West Dundee, according to a news release. Plans also are in the works to establish a Dundee Restaurant Week.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WestDundee.