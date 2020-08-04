Teacher appreciation contest

Back 2 School Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides deserving children from low-income families with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom, has launched its We Appreciate Teachers contest.

The statewide initiative is designed to reward 10 winning teachers with Back 2 School Illinois kits, including 30 much-needed school supplies, for their classroom of students. The winners will also receive personalized gift baskets.

Anyone can submit an application, including the teacher himself/herself. The teacher must be currently employed by a school in Illinois.

Visit https://b2si.org/we-appreciate-teachers-contest and complete the online contest application, or print the form, complete it, and mail the application to B2SI. Applications must by completed by Aug. 19 and include an essay (up to 500 words) explaining how the nominated teacher goes above and beyond to positively impact their students' lives.