Naperville police looking for pair suspected of stealing puppy

Authorities say this woman was involved in the theft of a puppy at the Naperville Petland storre. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

Authorities believe this man was one of two people who stole a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville Petland store. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

A Boston terrier puppy was stolen from a Naperville Petland store. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two people suspected of stealing a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville pet store.

The theft occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Petland store on the 700 block of South Route 59. As one suspect distracted employees, the other removed the 10-week-old, 4-pound black-and-white male puppy from a restricted area of the store.

The suspects drove off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or submit tips at napervillecrimestoppers.com.