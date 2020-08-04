 

Naperville police looking for pair suspected of stealing puppy

  • A Boston terrier puppy was stolen from a Naperville Petland store.

    A Boston terrier puppy was stolen from a Naperville Petland store. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

  • Authorities believe this man was one of two people who stole a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville Petland store.

    Authorities believe this man was one of two people who stole a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville Petland store. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

  • Authorities say this woman was involved in the theft of a puppy at the Naperville Petland storre.

    Authorities say this woman was involved in the theft of a puppy at the Naperville Petland storre. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

 
Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 8/4/2020 4:58 PM

The Naperville Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two people suspected of stealing a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville pet store.

The theft occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Petland store on the 700 block of South Route 59. As one suspect distracted employees, the other removed the 10-week-old, 4-pound black-and-white male puppy from a restricted area of the store.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The suspects drove off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or submit tips at napervillecrimestoppers.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 