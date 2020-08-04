Naperville police looking for pair suspected of stealing puppy
Updated 8/4/2020 4:58 PM
The Naperville Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two people suspected of stealing a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville pet store.
The theft occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Petland store on the 700 block of South Route 59. As one suspect distracted employees, the other removed the 10-week-old, 4-pound black-and-white male puppy from a restricted area of the store.
The suspects drove off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or submit tips at napervillecrimestoppers.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.