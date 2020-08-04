Kane County plans recycling event

A recycling event will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office, 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

Crews will be accepting electronics (TVs have a fee), clothing, textiles and previously shredded documents. Kane County has suspended its on-site shredding events for the remainder of the year.

For details, call recycling program coordinator Jennifer Jarland at (630) 208-3841.