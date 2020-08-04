Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

New COVID-19 cases increased by 1,471 Tuesday and the number of people dying of the respiratory disease rose by 19, officials reported, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned college students to curtail parties after a localized surge in cases related to Southern Illinois University.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide come to 184,712 and fatalities are 7,545, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The number of positive tests for the virus ticked down from 4% Monday to 3.9% Tuesday based on a seven-day average.

Hospitalizations for the virus were 1,496 as of Monday night, the highest number of patients since June 26 when 1,498 occurred.

The current seven-day average for patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 is 1,426, which is lower than the average from July 21 to July 27 -- 1,433.

During an event at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale Tuesday, Pritkzer said "the COVID-19 pandemic, which once seemed tame in Carbondale and throughout the region is now surging. It's worse than in Chicago and if we don't see some change, the virus will cause some businesses to close and increase the percentage of people to get sick and some will even die.

"We need all residents to take this seriously and to protect themselves, no matter how young and invincible you think you are."

Pritzker noted that the greatest increase in cases is occurring among people in their 20s or younger statewide and warned colleges and universities to be on guard.

In Jackson County, where SIU is located, one cause of cases spiking is students arriving on campus early for athletics or orientation who are holding parties, Pritzker said.

"Large, unmasked gatherings are a no-go," he said.