Chicago Public Schools to go fully remote to start fall
Updated 8/4/2020 7:00 PM
Chicago Public Schools students will start the new school year at home next month as officials plan to announce as soon as Wednesday that they'll back off a proposal that would have put children in classrooms two days a week, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS administrators will "follow the science" to determine how long the district, the third-largest in the nation with 355,000 students, will remain in full-time remote learning, sources said, but children and teachers aren't likely to go back to school "at least for the first quarter."
