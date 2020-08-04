Chicago Public Schools to go fully remote to start fall

Chicago Public Schools students will start the new school year at home next month as officials plan to announce as soon as Wednesday that they'll back off a proposal that would have put children in classrooms two days a week, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS administrators will "follow the science" to determine how long the district, the third-largest in the nation with 355,000 students, will remain in full-time remote learning, sources said, but children and teachers aren't likely to go back to school "at least for the first quarter."

