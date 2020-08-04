Algonquin board appoints new village president

Algonquin Village Trustee Debby Sosine was appointed the new village president during a Tuesday evening board meeting.

Sosine replaces late John Schmitt, who died on July 25.

"It's bittersweet," Sosine said. "It's very bittersweet. I just hope that I am able to give it honor and justice for the rest of John's term."

Schmitt was re-elected in 2017 for a term ending in 2021, meaning Sosine's term will end in 2021.

He was a good mentor, Sosine said, adding that there's a lot she's learned from him that she'll be taking into her own presidency.

"He's been very helpful with things, if I've had questions," she said. "I will sorely miss not having him here to ask advice."

Sosine has been a village trustee since 2007. Before that, she was on the planning and zoning Commission for five years, and prior to that, was on the economic development commission.

Sosine was active at various levels in Algonquin-based School District 300, where her three children went, such as taking part in the Parent Teacher Organizations, different committees, school improvement teams, and going to school board meetings regularly.

"It's been a great learning experience," Sosine said. "The knowledge base will help me going forward."

She said being village president will be a learning curve, though she is looking forward to get her feet wet.

"I love this village," said Sosine, who works as an accountant. "It's awesome."

According to Illinois' municipal code, the board needed to appoint a new president within 60 days.

Trustees and the village staff took time during Tuesday's meeting to remember Schmitt. They had had a moment of silence for a man who they called a "great leader" who had a passion for local politics but still made time for his family.

A bouquet of flowers was placed in the spot where he used to sit during village board meetings.

Algonquin Village Manager Tim Schloneger said Schmitt was one of the most honest and respectable people he's ever known.

Schloneger said he and his staff will try to make Schmitt proud.

"We all miss President Schmitt," he said. "I know this board will continue that legacy."