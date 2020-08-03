State launches mask campaign as 1,298 more infected with COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke in Springfield Monday to announce a new $5 million awareness campaign urging residents to wear masks in public. State of Illinois video screenshot

As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new $5 million mask-wearing awareness campaign Monday, state health officials reported 10 more people had succumbed to COVID-19 and another 1,298 people had been diagnosed with the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,526 since the outbreak began and 183,241 Illinois residents who have tested positive as well.

The new cases come from a batch of just 28,475 test results for a daily positivity rate of 4.6%, the highest single-day rate since early June.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate now stands at 4%, which hasn't been that high since June 11.

"As much as we'd like it, this virus isn't going away on its own," Pritzker said at a morning news conference announcing the awareness campaign. "We need greater compliance if we're going to overcome this."

The campaign slogan "It Only Works if You Wear It," will be featured on all kinds of media outlets and in multiple languages, officials said.

The $5 million comes from federal funds intended for the states to use at their discretion to fight the spread of the virus, Pritzker said.

"A mask is no different from wearing a seat belt while driving or a helmet when riding a bike," Pritzker said. "People who refuse to wear a mask, people who enter public premises, they should be reminded again by police, and ultimately if they're refusing they're putting other people at risk and its worthy of considering a fine at a local level."

The governor added that he's considering asking the legislature to codify fines for mask scofflaws.