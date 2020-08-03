East Dundee seeks deputy police chief
Updated 8/3/2020 2:06 PM
East Dundee is seeking applicants to become its next deputy police chief. The deputy chief will be paid between $105,704 and $129,465 a year. The post is an exempt, nonunion position.
For details, visit www.eastdundee.net.
