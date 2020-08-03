Barrington police issue alert about vehicle thefts, burglaries

Barrington police have issued an alert after several reports of vehicle thefts or burglaries since at least late last month in the village and surrounding communities.

Police say burglars are targeting areas where it's known residents leave vehicle doors unlocked. Authorities are reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables or keys inside them. Any suspicious activity should be reported to police via 911. Communities that surround Barrington include Inverness, Palatine, Lake Barrington and Barrington Hills.