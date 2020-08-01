State reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, file photoA phlebotomist with HR Support company in California runs a COVID-19 test at Rolling Meadows High School. The site will cease operations on August 9, ahead of the potential return of students on August 12.

Illinois' COVID-19 case total grew by 1,639 Saturday, and the death toll from the respiratory disease rose by eight, as the state reported 39,809 tests in the last 24 hours.

It's the 11th day in a row of new caseloads totaling over 1,200, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity remained at 3.9% for the second straight day.

The number of people in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 dropped by 22 to 1,369 as of Friday night. Of those patients, 334 were in the ICU and 148 were on ventilators.

The daily average of new infections in July was 1,165 compared to 756 in June.

The total infections statewide are 180,476 and the total number of fatalities reached 7,503.