 

Backpacks, crayons, chalk and kids make "Back-to-School Bash" a success

  • Madelyn Dudek, 9, outlines her aunt, Elise Hauptman, with chalk at a "Back-To-School Bash" in the Hawthorn Mall parking lot in Vernon Hills Saturday. Madelyn is from Buffalo Grove and Hauptman is from Vernon Hills.

  • David Marvin, 7, foreground, and brothers Evan, 10, and Zachary Miller, 7, use crayons to color in a mural at a "Back-To-School Bash" at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills Saturday. All three boys are from Vernon Hills. The mall hosted the event as a way to collect school supplies in the school bus in the background.

  • Students from the Libertyville School of Rock perform at a "Back-To-School Bash" in the Hawthorn Mall parking lot in Vernon Hills Saturday.

Updated 8/1/2020 2:12 PM

In the first 30 minutes of a "Back-To-School Bash" Saturday to collect school supplies at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, at least 70 backpacks stuffed with items were donated.

"It's nice to see everyone giving to their community," said Tia Lindholm, event coordinator at Hawthorn Mall. The supplies will be given to local schools.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anyone who donated a backpack with at least six items from a long list of needed school supplies received a reusable tote bag from T-Mobile and either a $25 Barbara's Bookstore gift card or a movie pass to the mall's AMC theater. Colorful "Love" face masks were also given away.

Families were encouraged to stay and listen to the Libertyville School Of Rock performance in the LOVE Mural parking lot on the east side of the building. Children were given crayons to color a temporary, smaller mural on site. Chalk was also given to anyone wanting to create art on the pavement.

