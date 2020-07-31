Ogden Avenue closed in Downers Grove after pedestrian hit by truck

A portion of Ogden Avenue is closed this morning while police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck.

The closure extends between Cross Street to the west and Finley Road to the east, according to the traffic alert website sigalert.com.

Downers Grove officials tweeted they expect the road to be closed until at least 9 a.m. and urged motorists to find alternate routes.

Investigators remain at the scene.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m., according to reports.

Photos from the scene show the pickup sustained damage to the front passenger side.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the driver of the pickup truck.