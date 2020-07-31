Illinois reports 1,941 more COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Cases of COVID-19 spiked by 1,941 Friday and deaths from the respiratory disease rose by 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the caseload statewide to 178,837 and the total number of fatalities to 7,495.

It's the highest new infection count since May 24 when the tally was 2,508.

The seven-day average positivity rate ticked up to 3.9%, compared to 3.8% where it has rested since Monday.

It's the 10th day in a row, daily cases surpassed 1,000. The daily average for July is 1,150 compared to 756 in June.

The number of people in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 stands at 1,369 as of Thursday night, less than the weekly average of 1,420.

The IDPH is watching COVID-19 metrics closely.

The state is divided into 11 regions to monitor COVID-19 conditions.

A combination of a sustained increases in the test positivity rate and hospitalizations or a reduction below 20% in ICU or hospital beds can trigger restrictions for a region such as banning indoor dining.

Another trigger is three consecutive days with an 8% or greater positivity rate.

Three suburban regions are being watched for increasing COVID-19 positivity rates: Cook/Region 10, Lake/McHenry/Region 9, and Will/Kankakee/Region 7.

Cook County has an average positivity rate of 5.7% as of Tuesday. That rate has risen for nine days. The number of hospital patients has increased for four days, the IDPH reports.

Lake and McHenry counties have an average positivity rate of 5.3% as of Tuesday. That rate has risen for eight days.

Will and Kankakee counties have a 6.3% average positivity rate. That rate has increased over seven days.