Districts 204 and 203 now going all remote learning to start school year

Waubonsie Valley High School will be among the Aurora and Naperville high schools beginning the school year with all-remote learning. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 and Naperville Unit District 203 are among the latest school districts to announce they will begin the next academic year with all remote learning.

Both districts' superintendents sent messages to their communities Friday announcing changes from earlier plans that would have offered in-person learning on alternating hybrid schedules, as well as fully online academies. Now, the two districts serving a total of roughly 44,500 students in the Naperville and Aurora area both will begin instruction only online.

"With new guidelines being released on a regular basis from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and local health departments, it is my recommendation that we provide stability by announcing we will start the school year having all students begin remotely through Oct. 30," District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley said in his message Friday.

"We will begin the 2020-2021 school year with an eLearning model and will slowly transition into the hybrid learning model for those who are able and ready to return to in-person learning," District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said in a highlighted portion of his message.

Both superintendents said their online learning models will meet families' high expectations for rigorous learning. And both superintendents acknowledged each family has a different situation that will change its views on the plan for the new school year.

Both districts plan to discuss further details of their remote learning plans with their school boards during meetings at 7 p.m. Monday.

Viewers can watch District 204's meeting live on the district's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/IndianPrairie204.

Viewers can see District 203's meeting live on the district's website at https://www.naperville203.org/domain/732.