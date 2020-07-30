1,772 new COVID-19 infections the most in one day since May

Cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,772 Thursday, the largest one-day increase since May 24, when more than 2,500 new cases were diagnosed.

Eighteen more deaths of Illinois residents also were reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state's seven-day average infection rate is at 3.8%, where it has hovered for the past three days. But Thursday's daily infection rate was 4.3%, the highest single-day rate since June 6. The rate comes from 41,134 test results returned Thursday.

According to the state health department, 41% of the new cases were in suburban Cook County and the five collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will. Suburban Cook County alone was responsible for 17.8% of the new cases.

The state is averaging 1,424 new cases a day over the past seven days, according to state records. In mid-June, the state was averaging less than 600 new cases a day for the week.

The state's death toll now stands at 7,478 since the outbreak began, and 176,896 residents have been infected.

In Peoria Thursday morning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that area's infection rate and hospitalizations were heading in the wrong direction, which could result in the closure of bars and restaurants once again and more limits on gatherings.

"We have 11 regions, most of which are inching up on several metrics," Pritzker said. "The virus is not something we can wish away. We're at a danger point."

The state health department reported the region with Will and Kankakee counties has an infection rate of 6.2% as of July 27, the highest level among the four suburban regions. Exceeding an 8% infection rate for three consecutive days could trigger rollbacks of business operations and social gatherings and other limitations.

"Doing what needs to be done to keep people safe doesn't always win you popularity contests, but it's still the right thing to do," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the state health department. "People masking so they don't get themselves exposed or expose someone else, that is going to drive down (cases)."

Statewide, hospitals reported a slight dip in coronavirus admissions.

There were 1,452 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the state, and 353 of those patients were in intensive care beds.

The state is reporting that 95% of those who were infected have fully recovered from the respiratory disease.