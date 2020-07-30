1,772 new COVID-19 infections, most in one day since May

State health officials announced Thursday that 16 more Illinois residents had died from COVID-19, while an additional 1,772 new cases were diagnosed as well.

That's the most new cases in one day since May 24 when more than 2,500 new cases were diagnosed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state's seven-day average infection rate is at 3.8%, where it has hovered for the previous three days. Thursday's daily infection rate was 4.3%, the highest single-day rate since June 6. The rate comes from 41,134 test results returned Thursday.

The state's death toll now stands at 7,478 since the outbreak began and 176,896 residents who have been infected.

In Peoria Thursday morning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned residents the region's infection rate and hospitalizations were heading in the wrong direction, which could result in bars and restaurants closing once again and reduced capacities on gatherings.

"We have 11 regions, most of which are inching up on several metrics," Pritzker said. "The virus is not something we can wish away. We're at a danger point."

In the suburbs, IDPH reported the region with Will and Kankakee counties had an infection rate of 6.2% as of July 27, the highest level among the four suburban regions. Exceeding an 8% infection rate for three consecutive days could trigger roll backs of business operations and other limitations.

"Doing what needs to be done to keep people safe doesn't always win you popularity contests, but it's still the right thing to do," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the IDPH. "People masking so they don't get themselves exposed or expose someone else, that is going to drive down (cases)."

Statewide, hospitals reported a slight dip in coronavirus admissions.

There were 1,452 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the start of Thursday, according to IDPH. Additionally, there were 353 of those patients in intensive care beds.

The state is reporting that 95% of those who were infected have fully recovered from the respiratory disease.