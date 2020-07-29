State announces new restrictions for youth sports

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comBarb Raver, a nurse with the Illinois Department of Public Health, passes out information and asking questions for those waiting for a COVID-19 test Friday at Rolling Meadows High School.

Cases of COVID-19 grew by 1,393 Wednesday and deaths from the respiratory disease increased by 18 Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Gov. J.B. Pritzer also announced restrictions to youth sports at a briefing.

The youth sports restrictions are based on the level of contact.

"The newly released guidance categorizes sports into three risk levels, lower, medium, or higher, based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play," officials said.

"The guidance sets four levels of play allowed based on current public health conditions. In level 1, only no-contact practices and training are allowed. In level 2, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors but there can be no competitive play. In level 3, intra-conference, intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state- or league-championship games allowed for low-risk sports only. In level 4, tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, and out-of-state play are allowed. Championship games would also be allowed in level 4," officials said.

Illinois has now reported 175,124 COVID-19 cases with 7.462 deaths.

The average positivity rate over seven days is 3.8%.

Pritzker warned there are "danger signs" that could mean ramping up restrictions in regions seeing higher positivity rates.

The state is divided into 11 regions being monitored for COVID-19 conditions and the Metro East region near St. Louis measured a 7.8% positivity rate as of Wednesday, the IDPH said.

An 8% positivity rate for three days can trigger restrictions.

"Folks this is serious," Pritzker said. "We hunkered down and did the right thing but now there are danger signs," he said. "It's time to defend our progress."

The Illinois High School Association also is meeting Wednesday about the fate of high-school sports.