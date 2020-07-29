Lombard police searching for missing man

Lombard police are asking for the public's help in locating a 44-year-old Asian man last seen in Downers Grove.

Police said Xianhui Su has a condition that places him in danger.

Su is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen near Finley and Butterfield roads in Downers Grove driving a brown 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plates AY92018. He could be on his way to Los Angeles, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lombard police at (630) 873-4400.