Two charged with opening fire in Elgin

Two men are being held on $300,000 bail on charges they opened fire Friday at a person or vehicle in Elgin.

Jerome M. Murry, 31, of the 200 block of Chaparral Circle, Elgin, and Bernardo E. Vences, 32, of the 400 block of East New York Street, Aurora, both are charged with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or occupied vehicle and possession of weapons or ammunition by a felon, according to Kane County court records.

According to prosecutors, Murry was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Vences in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue in Elgin on Friday night.

Murry was arguing with people at a residence on the block, and fired multiple gunshots at the house from a 9 mm handgun, according to prosecutors. No one was injured and the men drove off, prosecutors said.

Elgin police did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Judge Michael Noland set bail Tuesday morning at $300,000 for each defendant, meaning they each must post $30,000 in order to be released while the case is pending.

At the bond hearing, prosecutors said Murry was a gang member and still a "danger to the community." Murry was charged with felony resist/obstruct an officer causing injury in September 2008 and pleaded guilty in July 2009, according to Kane court records. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

Vences served prison time for two felony burglary convictions in DuPage County from 2015 and 2017 and was on parole after his release in November 2019, records show.

If convicted of the most severe charge, each faces up to 15 years in prison. Both men are next due in court on Aug. 5.