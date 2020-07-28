State reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,076 infections

State health officials announced 30 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and 1,076 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed.

That's the highest single-day death toll since 36 coronavirus deaths were reported July 8. Tuesday COVID-19 death figures have been routinely high since the beginning of the outbreak because many downstate coroners and medical examiners don't perform exams on weekends and report those deaths late.

It brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 7,446, with 173,731 people infected since the outbreak began.

Tuesday's seven-day average infection rate was 3.8%, which is almost one full percentage point higher than it was the previous Tuesday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials reported only 28,331 test results Tuesday. That's the lowest number of test results since July 6.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in Lake and McHenry counties now stands at 5.1%. The average rate has increased for nine consecutive days in those two counties. If the average rate reaches 8% or more, the region could be subject to infection mitigation efforts that could mean limits on business operations and gatherings.

"Under this new model, we are working across county lines in collaboration with the state, allowing our public health experts to guide decisions," said Gary Gibson, Lake County administrator. "Our goal is to keep our communities moving forward. If we continue seeing a resurgence, however, we will act quickly to save lives."