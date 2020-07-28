July 28 COVID-19 case totals by county, and some suburbs

Since the outbreak began, there have been 86,117 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Monday, 49.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,783 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 43,750 cases and 2,092 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 59,691 cases and 2,765 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,916 cases and 102 deaths in Des Plaines, 902 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 849 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 749 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 736 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 709 cases and 49 deaths in Glenview, 704 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 677 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 578 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 542 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 412 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 406 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 402 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 293 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 138 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 11,005 cases and 508 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 899 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 853 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 740 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 676 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 616 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 594 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 519 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 504 cases and 40 deaths in Elmhurst, 436 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 373 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 305 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 285 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 271 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 11,602 cases and 426 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,990 to 2,994 in Waukegan, 670 to 674 in Round Lake Beach, 435 to 439 in Mundelein, 375 to 379 in Gurnee, 290 to 294 in Round Lake, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 235 to 239 in Lake Zurich, 210 to 214 in Vernon Hills, 180 to 184 in Wauconda, 175 to 179 in Libertyville, 140 to 144 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,899 cases with 294 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,659 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,100 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 833 in Carpentersville, 451 in St. Charles, 386 in South Elgin, 247 in North Aurora, 245 in Geneva, 190 in Batavia, and 68 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 2,743 cases and 111 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County

• 8,191 cases and 338 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 544 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 106 in Aurora (Will County portion).