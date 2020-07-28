Addison man dies in Naperville crash

A 23-year-old Addison man died in a crash caused by a driver who failed to yield when making a left turn in Naperville, authorities said Tuesday.

Police have cited a 68-year-old Lisle man, who they say turned left on a solid green light in front of the Addison man, who was heading east on Ogden Avenue at Naperville-Wheaton Road.

The crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release. The Lisle man, driving a 2018 Nissan, was heading west on Ogden, when he turned south on Naperville-Wheaton Road, then collided with the Addison man's 2015 Suzuki.

Police have not yet released the identity of either driver.

Police closed the intersection of Ogden and Naperville-Wheaton and re-routed traffic until about 11:45 p.m., as officers trained in accident reconstruction began an investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call (630) 305-5477.