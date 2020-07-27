State's positivity rate for COVID-19 reaches 3.8%

Cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,231 Monday and deaths from the respiratory disease grew by 18, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The positivity rate from COVID-19 tests climbed to 3.8% based on a seven-day average, representative of a gradual uptick that began last week.

That brings the statewide tally to 172,655 and Illinoisans perishing from COVID-19 to 7,416, the IDPH said.

"Infections are rising across the nation," he said. "This is our moment to pull together to protect the progress Illinois has made since the beginning of this pandemic," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 reached 1,417 as of Sunday night, which is lower than the seven-day average of 1,445. The last seven-day average (July 13 to 19) was 1,409.

That's one metric health experts are watching as a sustained increase in hospitalizations could result in restrictions being imposed in regions, such as reducing the size of public gatherings.

Meanwhile, the average daily virus case count is 1,038 - since the state transitioned to Phase 4 of a five-stage reopening plan on June 26. Phase 4 allowed movie theaters to resume, public gatherings of 50 or less, and indoor dining with capacity limits, for example.

During the more restrictive Phase 3 that lasted May 29 through June 25, average daily cases came to 834.6.

Pritzker urged residents to continue wearing masks and to avoid large gatherings and crowded spaces during a visit to Quincy in downstate Adams County, where the positivity rate is 5% over seven days.

