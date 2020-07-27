July 27 COVID-19 cases by county

Since the outbreak began, there have been 85,716 cases in the suburbs as of Monday, 49.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,776 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 43,605 cases and 2,086 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 59,403 cases and 2,756 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,914 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 900 cases and 63 deaths in Wheeling, 844 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 748 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 735 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 708 cases and 49 deaths in Glenview, 699 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 674 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 578 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 542 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 408 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 405 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 401 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 292 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 137 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 10,941 cases and 507 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 895 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 853 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 738 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 671 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 611 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 590 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 516 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 498 cases and 39 deaths in Elmhurst, 433 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 372 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 304 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 285 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 269 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 11,529 cases and 426 deaths, as of Monday.

• Top counts: 2,990 to 2,994 in Waukegan, 670 to 674 in Round Lake Beach, 435 to 439 in Mundelein, 375 to 379 in Gurnee, 290 to 294 in Round Lake, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 235 to 239 in Lake Zurich, 210 to 214 in Vernon Hills, 180 to 184 in Wauconda, 175 to 179 in Libertyville, 140 to 144 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,853 cases with 294 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,645 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,087 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 828 in Carpentersville, 445 in St. Charles, 381 in South Elgin, 243 in Geneva, 243 in North Aurora, 188 in Batavia, and 69 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 2,708 cases and 111 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County

• 8,148 cases and 338 deaths, as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 356 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 105 in Aurora (Will County portion).