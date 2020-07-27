Crash that killed pedestrian near Lisle under investigation
Updated 7/27/2020 8:23 PM
The DuPage County sheriff's office is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man early Sunday near Lisle.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Kingston.
Neither the name of the victim, who was a pedestrian, nor the driver of the car has been released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of it on a home security camera should call Detective Phil Marotta at (630) 407-2536.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.