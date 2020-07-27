Crash that killed pedestrian near Lisle under investigation

The DuPage County sheriff's office is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man early Sunday near Lisle.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Kingston.

Neither the name of the victim, who was a pedestrian, nor the driver of the car has been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of it on a home security camera should call Detective Phil Marotta at (630) 407-2536.