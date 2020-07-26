'No greater cheerleader' for Algonquin -- Longtime Village President John Schmitt dies

When John Schmitt announced he would seek another term as Algonquin village president in the 2017 election, he said, "I never got elected just to get re-elected. I got elected to get things done."

Getting things done was Schmitt's stock in trade, whether it meant the completion of the Route 31 western bypass, the Longmeadow Parkway or millions of dollars in development along Randall Road.

Schmitt, the village's top elected official since 2002, died Saturday. He was 72.

"John Schmitt was, in my mind, one of the hardest-working committed mayors between McHenry and Kane (counties)," said Jim Steigert, a village trustee who served alongside Schmitt for more than 20 years. "He put in countless hours. And it's one of those jobs that's, for the most, part thankless. And yet he did it with and passion and commitment, and with his passing, he is going to be sorely missed, because this village today wouldn't be the quality community that it is were it not for his efforts."

Schmitt was elected to the village board as a trustee in 1993 then appointed village president in 2002, after the death of his predecessor, Ted Spella.

He was elected to the post in 2005, narrowly defeating Steigert.

"He has never let me forget about that," Steigert said. "It was a very close election when I ran against him."

Algonquin stressed quality development under Schmitt's stewardship, and he helped the village attract millions of dollars in projects to benefit the community, Steigert said.

Schmitt was a proponent for the western Route 31 bypass that opened in 2014, diverting traffic that regularly clogged the village's historic downtown. More recently he advocated for the Longmeadow Parkway, which will provide another bridge across the Fox River.

He oversaw the rapid development of the village's Randall Road corridor, highlighted by the Algonquin Commons shopping center, and a $30 million streetscape project to remake downtown.

In a statement Sunday, McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks said there was no greater cheerleader for Algonquin than Schmitt.

"John always fought the good fight for his constituents, even when it took many years," Franks said. "Algonquin's business community, old and new, flourished under John's guidance with the creation of the Algonquin Corporate Campus, and the $30 million redevelopment of downtown."

Fellow village board members said Schmitt was passionate about his beliefs, but also willing to listen to others.

"John listened to everybody. He didn't always agree with everybody, but he listened to them," Trustee Debby Sosine said.

"Him and I went jawbone to jawbone a couple of times, especially about the western bypass versus the bridge crossing," Trustee Jerry Glogowski said if the competing proposals to ease gridlock in downtown Algonquin. "It turned out he was correct."

Sosine said Schmitt planned not to seek re-election in 2021 and was looking forward to spending more time with family.

"When he talked about his grandkids, he just glowed," she said. "He always spoke very well of his family, his wife, his kids, his grandkids. The love that you saw pour out of him was just something that will always be remembered."

Sosine said Schmitt also spoke of his time in the U.S. Navy and was a rabid fan of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Village trustees will discuss how to go about choosing a successor with the village manager, she added.

According to a statement from the village, Schmitt is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his children and grandchildren. Services are pending.

"President Schmitt's love and passion for Algonquin was undeniable," the statement reads.