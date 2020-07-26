Longtime Algonquin Village President John Schmitt dies

Algonquin Village President John Schmitt has died.

Algonquin Trustee Debby Sosine called Schmitt a fabulous village president and said on Saturday that she was very sad to confirm the news of his death.

A cause of Schmitt's death was not immediately available.

"He was such a great leader and we are just sorely going to miss him," Sosine said. "He was a personal friend of mine and other board members. It's just a shock."

Schmitt was appointed village president in 2002 after the death of predecessor Ted Spella, and was elected several times since, most recently in 2017 for a term ending in 2021. He also served on the McHenry County Council of Governments' executive committee.

Recently, Schmitt was appointed by McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks to replace late Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley on the Pace Board of Directors.

Schmitt "lived" for the village, Sosine said, and was always working to make it better.

Sosine said the village is planning on making a formal announcement about Schmitt's death.

"John was just a fabulous leader, a fabulous citizen," Sosine said.

However, he wasn't just passionate about his work in local politics. Schmitt was also a great family man who loved his children and grandchildren, Sosine said.

She remembers him as a great mentor.

A memory that Sosine says will stick with her was when she and Schmitt were able to drive a stretch of road that recently opened along Longmeadow Parkway to Route 31.

"He just lit up," Sosine said. "He was so excited to see this roadway go that far. I'll never forget how excited he was."

One reason Schmitt was successful getting his ideas through was because he never thought Algonquin was an island unto itself, Sosine said, but instead knew it was a portion of a whole.

"You don't get that often," Sosine said.

Chalen Daigle, executive director of the McHenry County Council of Government, said Schmitt was a great friend to the organization, and everybody knew him.

"He was smart and articulate and thoughtful and fair and he was everything that you would hope an elected official would be," Daigle said. "He was very, very smart and very good at what he did, and he will definitely be missed."