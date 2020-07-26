July 26 COVID-19 cases per county

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, there have been 85,280 cases in the suburbs as of Sunday, 49.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,771 deaths in the suburbs, representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 43,448 cases and 2,083 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 59,135 cases and 2,747 fatalities.

• Top suburban Cook County counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,908 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 890 cases and 62 deaths in Wheeling, 834 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 743 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 729 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 700 cases and 49 deaths in Glenview, 691 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 671 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 569 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 539 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 404 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 401 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 395 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 293 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 137 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 10,880 cases and 506 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 892 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 853 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 735 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 670 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 607 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 590 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 513 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 497 cases and 39 deaths in Elmhurst, 428 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 369 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 303 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 282 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 265 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 11,257 cases and 426 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,895 to 2,899 in Waukegan, 650 to 654 in Round Lake Beach, 415 to 419 in Mundelein, 350 to 354 in Gurnee, 260 to 264 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Lake Zurich, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 200 to 204 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 165 to 169 in Libertyville, 130 to 134 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,738 cases with 294 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,617 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,063 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 818 in Carpentersville, 439 in St. Charles, 377 in South Elgin, 239 in Geneva, 239 in North Aurora, 185 in Batavia, and 65 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• The county confirmed 2,630 cases with 108 deaths on its website Sunday.

Will County

• 8,101 cases and 338 deaths, as of Sunday.

• Cases per town include 531 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 105 in Aurora (Will County portion).