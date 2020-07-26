Good News Sunday: Anonymous donor's gift a big boost for Arlington Heights school

Thanks to a recent donation, now all students at St. James School in Arlington Heights will be getting an iPad for technology-based learning. Courtesy of St. James School

A donor's most recent contribution to St. James School in Arlington Heights is enough to purchase an iPad for every student and put a smartboard in every classroom.

The local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently gave $155,000 to St. James, allowing the school to purchase more than 100 iPads - so now all 483 students have them - and 13 more smartboards for the remaining half of classrooms that didn't have them.

The recent gift was on top of some $400,000 the same donor, described by school leaders as a youth advocate and technology enthusiast, has given in recent years.

"He is a wonderful steward of our community, not just at St. James, but for our entire city of Arlington Heights at large," said Julie Cohen, the school's development director. "I refer to him as our angel donor."

St. James is planning to start the school year Aug. 18 with in-person instruction five days a week. But if health conditions necessitate students learning remotely, the iPads can go.

"It allows us to have access to education no matter what the situation calls for," said Principal Mike Kendrick.

For the full story, click here.

Wheaton teen with cancer uses crocheting skills to help others

Tavinya Taylor, 16, of Wheaton has been crocheting items for gift baskets to give to the families of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. - Courtesy of Tavinya Taylor

One year ago, Tavinya Taylor of Wheaton was a 15-year-old girl active in school, church and sports. Now she is starting her fifth cycle of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

As she works through the challenges and oftentimes debilitating side effects of chemotherapy, she's found a way to channel what energy she has left into making gift baskets for babies.

"While I was stuck at home, I often wasn't feeling well and I couldn't see very well from the chemo," Taylor said. "I've been crocheting since I was 5 and knitting since I was 10 or 11, so it was an activity that helped pass the time that I didn't have to actually look at."

During her treatments at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Taylor bonded with Allie Jones, a child life specialist who supports patients going through cancer treatment.

"Tavinya and I began connecting and talking about her interests to help pass the long days at the clinic," Jones said. "She shared about her hobby of crocheting and knitting. She was working on an adorable pair of bootees at the time and offered to make some for the hospital."

Taylor started to crochet baby hats, booties and even teddy bears. She put her homemade gifts into small gift baskets packed with rubber ducks, baby soap and baby nail clippers.

"I thought, 'why not do something fun that could bless others?'" Taylor said.

A few weeks later, she brought her finished baskets to the hospital and gave them to Jones, who delivered them to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Winfield hospital.

"I just wanted to make those baby baskets and donate them because I wanted to bless others," she said. "That's what I was trying to do; brighten their parents' day and give them hope that it's going to get better."

For the full story, click here.

Virtual bike tour benefits respiratory health issues

You can still have an "udderly good time" with the 2020 Virtual CowaLUNGa Charity Bike Tour. Each rider can select a distance and route to fit their schedule, leading up to a virtual celebration Aug. 1. - Courtesy of Respiratory Health Association

The onslaught of COVID-19 has proved detrimental to elderly people and those with underlying health issues.

Most people who get sick with COVID-19 will develop mild to moderate respiratory symptoms.

Those who live with lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer, while not more likely to get the COVID-19 virus, are at greater risk of serious illness if infected. It is especially important for these groups to take precautions to reduce the risk of infection.

The Respiratory Health Association in Chicago wants to bring more awareness, not only to COVID-19, but to lung diseases in general. To help bring programs to schools and fund researchers, the group is holding its 2020 Virtual CowaLUNGa Charity Bike Tour, culminating with an online celebration Aug. 1. This is the 24th year for this fundraising event.

We spoke with Gina Schwieger, senior director of special events for the Respiratory Health Association, about the upcoming event.

"At Respiratory Health Association, we believe in a future free of lung disease," she said. "A world without lung cancer, asthma or COPD. A world with clean air, where everyone breathes easier. To achieve that goal, we collaborate with researchers in a relentless pursuit of new treatments and cures. We empower adults and children by teaching them skills to manage their health. We work with lawmakers to craft innovative policies that promote healthy communities, reduce tobacco use, protect our environment and build a more sustainable future.

For details on the ride and to register, visit resphealth.donordrive.com.

For the full story, click here.