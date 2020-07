July 24 COVID-19 cases per county

Since the outbreak began, there have been 84,138 cases in the suburbs as of Friday, 49.9% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,762 deaths in the suburbs, representing almost 50.9% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 42,966 cases and 2,075 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 58,445 cases and 2,747 fatalities.

• Top suburban Cook County counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,897 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 885 cases and 62 deaths in Wheeling, 824 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 735 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 727 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 690 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 695 cases and 49 deaths in Glenview, 667 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 564 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 538 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 401 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 396 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 394 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 292 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 135 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 10,705 cases and 504 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 891 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 850 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 735 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 656 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 586 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 596 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 504 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 481 cases and 39 deaths in Elmhurst, 418 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 361 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 297 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 281 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 254 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 11,257 cases and 426 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts as of Thursday: 2,895 to 2,899 in Waukegan, 650 to 654 in Round Lake Beach, 415 to 419 in Mundelein, 350 to 354 in Gurnee, 260 to 264 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Lake Zurich, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 200 to 204 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 165 to 169 in Libertyville, 130 to 134 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,694 cases with 294 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,608 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,056 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 809 in Carpentersville, 432 in St. Charles, 373 in South Elgin, 237 in Geneva, 236 in North Aurora, 181 in Batavia, and 65 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 2,630 cases and 108 deaths, as of Friday.

Will County

• 7,977 cases and 338 deaths, as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 519 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 103 in Aurora (Will County portion).