Authorities: Man on probation for drug possession beat teen during marijuana deal

Jacob K. Keen, 21, of the 700 block of Anderson Boulevard, is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery in connection with the June 16 attack, according to Kane County court records.

A Geneva man who was on probation after pleading guilty to drug possession in 2019 now faces charges that he beat up a 17-year-old during a marijuana deal in June.

Keen is accused of punching a teen in the face, kicking him while he was on the ground and running over the teen's right foot as Keen drove off in his 2019 Ford Fiesta, according to court records

A search warrant for Keen's vehicle implicated another person was involved in the attack and also claimed Keen was armed with a black handgun at the time.



According to the warrant, which was for a possible armed robbery, police responded the morning of June 16 to the 500 block of Anderson Boulevard in Geneva for a battery in progress. The victim, the 17-year-old male, told police he was going to buy $40 of marijuana from Keen.

Keen and another man, 21, pulled up to the victim's residence and told him to go to the trunk area of Keen's 2019 Ford Fiesta to complete the drug deal, according to the warrant.

The second man punched Keen in the head, and the man and Keen both punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground, according to the search warrant.

The victim told police Keen put a gun to the victim's head, told him "Don't (bleeping) move," and stole $40 from the victim, along with the victim's cellphone, which Keen discarded a short distance away, according to the warrant. Keen was arrested a short time later in St. Charles, but his passenger was gone.

The Daily Herald is not naming the other person in the search warrant because he has not been charged with a crime.

Keen is free on bond and next due in court Aug. 25. Messages left this week with Keen's defense attorney, Scott Sheen, were not returned

If convicted of misdemeanor battery, Keen faces up to 364 days in jail.

However, Keen also faces possible prison of up to five years for violating the probation that he received after for an April 2018 drug arrest.

In that case, Keen was arrested at his parents' house on Anderson after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant and seized 36 Xanax pills that Keen was not allowed to possess.



Authorities found him near a sump pump pit and believe he disposed of more drugs. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in November 2019 and was sentenced to 30 months of probation through May 2022, court records show.