West Chicago man charged after woman shot in ankle

A West Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery - discharge of a weapon, after a woman was shot in an ankle as she and another woman were fighting.

According to a DuPage County prosecutor, the woman he's accused of shooting is his girlfriend.

Angel Maldonado, 19, of the 200 block of Neltnor Boulevard, appeared Tuesday before Judge George Bakalis, who set his bail at $150,000.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Sullivan, police were called around 5:13 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Pomeroy Street to investigate gunshots.

They found the victim sitting on a curb, being tended to by Maldonado's sister. Two other people there said Maldonado was the shooter, according to Sullivan.

She said Maldonado and his girlfriend had gone to the house to pick up an ID, and the girlfriend and another woman got in to a fistfight. A man reported seeing Maldonado with a gun, and another witness said the man told Maldonado "If you are going to shoot it, shoot it." The man then heard a shot. Two more shots were fired as Maldonado drove away, witnesses told police.

He crashed his car, and went to his sister's house nearby to borrow hers.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to West Chicago police.

If Maldanado posts bond, he will be placed on a GPS monitor and confined to his house, except for work, school or appointments with doctors, his lawyer or court.

He is awaiting trial on a felony charge of aggravated resisting a Warrenville police officer.