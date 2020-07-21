Arson suspected in Naperville fire than displayed 20 people

Twenty people in a Naperville multifamily residential building were displaced as the result of suspected arson on the 700 Block of Inland Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no injuries to any occupants (18 adults and two children) or firefighters operating at the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious, and six occupied units were deemed uninhabitable after an inspection.

Investigators from the Naperville Fire Investigation Team and Naperville Police Department are working to identify a suspect.

At 3:57 p.m., Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point received a fire alarm notification from a first-floor unit.

Extra time was taken to extinguish smoldering materials during overhaul and remove smoke from the building.

Crews continued to perform salvage and overhaul operations for another 90 minutes after the main fire area was extinguished.