State announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,173 more infected

  • Lake Zurich High School hosted a COVID-19 testing event Sunday in the Performing Arts Center parking lot after an outbreak among players attending sports camps at the high school earlier this month.

Updated 7/20/2020 2:36 PM

State health officials announced an additional 6 people have died from COVID-19, while another 1,173 Illinois residents have become infected with the respiratory disease.

That puts the state's death toll at 7,301, while 162,748 residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate is now at 3% with the results of Monday's 34,598 tests.

