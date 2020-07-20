Pritzker: ComEd 'has a lot to answer for'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "something in rotten in Denmark," after a federal corruption probe widened. Daily Herald File Photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed a mounting ComEd corruption scandal embroiling Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday, saying the utility "has a lot to answer for."

A bombshell settlement between ComEd and federal prosecutors was announced Friday that implicates Madigan in a scheme to obtain favorable legislation in exchange for jobs and contracts with politically connected individuals.

"We're all asking some very serious questions of them. It's a utility that many people in Illinois rely on," Pritzker said at an Urbana event.

ComEd admitted to bribery charges and is required to pay $200 million in fines; Madigan said he has committed no wrongdoing.

"If these allegations implied in this information about ComEd are true, the speaker would have to step down and that applies to all leadership positions," the governor said. Madigan is chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Pritzker also called for more ethics reforms.

"One thing is obvious, there apparently is something rotten in Denmark when it comes to certain lobbyists and the way they conduct their business ... we need to nip it in the bud."