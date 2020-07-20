Police: Elgin man attacked patient, nurse at St. Joseph Hospital

An Elgin man has been charged with attacking a patient at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin and a nurse who tried to intervene.

Phokam Prisayana, 32, of the 200 block of West State Street, is charged with felony aggravated battery of a nurse and two counts of misdemeanor battery in the July 15 case.

About 10:10 a.m. that day, Prisayana attacked a female patient for no apparent reason, according to the police report, which was obtained by the Daily Herald through a Freedom of Information request.

The nurse told police he saw Prisayana kicking a female patient and "he stepped in to break up the 'beating' and in doing so was hit in the chest at least twice and hurt his left hand while breaking up the scuffle. He also lost his glasses, which Prisayana 'stomped' on," read part of the report.

Another witness said the patient was walking by Prisayana's room and he attacked her "without provocation," the report said.

"Prisayana often swears at people as they walk by his room and tries to provoke other patients," the report said.

Prisayana was charged in October 2015 with the arson of a home on the 35W600 block of Tollgate Road in Dundee Township.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused $300,000 in damage. Witnesses saw Prisayana holding a gas can outside the home shortly before the blaze started, according to a sheriff's report.

Prisayana also was armed with a meat cleaver, screamed at a woman, and made a throat-slashing gesture toward her, authorities said. Neighbors detained him until police arrived.

He served about 16 months in custody, part of which time he was sent to the state's Department of Human Services after he was declared unfit to stand trial.

After being restored to fitness, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony arson and was sentenced to probation in early 2017.

In the most recent case, Prisayana faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to the police report, authorities placed a hold on Prisayana so he would be arrested once he was discharged from the hospital.

His next court date has not been set, and the police report did not specify why he was hospitalized.