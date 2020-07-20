Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in North Aurora crash

A 49-year-old North Aurora woman was killed and her passenger was seriously injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the village's east side, authorities said.

North Aurora police say the woman was driving a red Hyundai Elantra south on Mitchell Road about 8:30 a.m. when she attempted to turn left onto Bilter Road and struck a green GMC Sierra pickup truck heading north.

The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Her passenger, a 67-year-old North Aurora man, was first taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and then airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the GMC, a 35-year-old Aurora man, was not injured.

No citations have been issued, and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors, according to the news release. An investigation is ongoing.

Mitchell Road was closed for about 3½ hours after the crash, police said. The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Aurora Police Department's traffic division assisted with the on-scene investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call North Aurora police at (630) 897-8705.