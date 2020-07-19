Pedestrian struck by car in Hoffman Estates

A pedestrian was hit by a car early Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Valley Lane in Hoffman Estates.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Hoffman Estates Police Traffic Division.

There is no information on the condition of the pedestrian, who was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk, and the vehicle then came to a complete stop after striking a tree.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a contributing cause of the accident, according to the release from the Hoffman Estates police.