July 19 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 81,197 cases in the suburbs as of Sunday, 50.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,707 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.8% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 41,707 cases and 2,048 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 56,963 cases and 2,728 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,861 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 852 cases and 61 deaths in Wheeling, 788 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 715 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 699 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 663 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 633 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 664 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 544 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 534 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 389 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 385 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 381 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 289 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 132 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 10,097 cases and 494 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 871 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 827 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 715 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 610 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 570 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 566 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 465 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 445 cases and 37 deaths in Elmhurst, 395 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 324 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 285 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 264 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 212 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,705 cases and 413 deaths on its website as of Friday.

• Top counts: 2,820 to 2,824 in Waukegan, 630 to 634 in Round Lake Beach, 405 to 409 in Mundelein, 330 to 334 in Gurnee, 255 to 259 in Round Lake, 215 to 219 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 215 to 219 in Lake Zurich, 185 to 189 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 160 to 164 in Libertyville, 115 to 119 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,397 cases with 288 deaths on its website Sunday.

• Top counts: 3,535 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,998 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 796 in Carpentersville, 385 in St. Charles, 355 in South Elgin, 230 in Geneva, 228 in North Aurora, 156 in Batavia, and 60 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,367 cases and 103 deaths, according to the health department Sunday.

Will County

• 7,652 cases and 333 deaths, as of Sunday.

• Cases per town include 490 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 90 in Aurora (Will County portion).