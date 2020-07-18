'Stronger Together' community rally encourages togetherness in Mundelein

The diverse crowd on the grassy hillside for a "Stronger Together" community rally in Mundelein were socially distant but emotionally close after powerful speeches by Mundelein High School's Black Student Union members Saturday.

The two-hour event at Keith Mione Community Park was punctuated with a stirring speech about respect for all races by Trey Baker, a senior who encouraged the crowd to commit to change.

"Commitment to the solution is an answer to the problem," he said from the podium. "Get in the boat and help paddle."

Afterward, Brendan Coburn, a former classmate of Baker's and now a Miami of Ohio University student, hugged Baker, saying, "You've inspired me."

Black Student Union and community members spoke of peace, love and togetherness. The event ended with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, a common part of recent rallies to remember the time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, who died while being arrested on charges of using a $20 counterfeit bill.

The purpose of the Black Student Union at Mundelein High School is to create more diverse activities for the student body, raise cultural awareness and promote a more positive image of black students.