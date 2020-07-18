Prosecutors: Rolling Meadows man parked in I-90 lane charged with DUI

A Rolling Meadows man who prosecutors say was parked in a westbound I-90 lane was charged with aggravated DUI and ordered held without bail.

Kyle Virta, 40, has an aggravated domestic battery case pending at Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District courthouse, according to prosecutors. He was ordered held without bail on a violation of bail bond charge on the order of Cook County Judge Steven Goebel.

Police officers who encountered Virta on Thursday said he had bloodshot, glassy eyes and emitted an odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to prosecutors.

Virta, who has convictions for aggravated domestic battery in 2012 and home invasion in 2006, next appears in court on July 29.