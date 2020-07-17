Parolee charged with taking $250 from Streamwood home

A Streamwood man on parole for two 2014 residential burglary convictions, was ordered held on $100,000 bail Friday on charges he took $250 from a Streamwood resident.

Gary Sanders, 49, faces residential burglary charges after the homeowner returned to his residence Thursday and noticed damage to a partly opened window and damage to a window screen, according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia.

The homeowner heard someone moving about and yelled into the residence. The front door opened, and Sanders exited carrying a duffle bag, Orrantia said. The man confronted Sanders and grabbed his shirt, tearing it in the process, Orrantia said.

Sanders threw the duffle bag at the man and ran away, Orrantia said.

The man described the intruder to police and told them $250 in specific denominations was missing from his son's room. Two other residents reported damaged window screens.

Police located Sanders, who was wearing a torn shirt and had a total of $255 cash on him, $250 of which was in the denominations reported missing by the homeowner, Orrantia said.

In addition to the 2014 convictions, Sanders has convictions for residential burglary and robbery dating from 1998 to 2003, according to prosecutors.

Sanders next appears in court on July 31.