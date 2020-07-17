JoAnn Cunningham sentenced to 35 years for murdering AJ Freund, her son

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comJoAnn Cunningham,reading a statement Thursday in court, was sentenced Friday to 35 year in prison for killing her 5-year-old son A.J. Freund Jr. in April, 2019 in her Crystal Lake home.

The Crystal Lake mother who pleaded guilty to beating and killing her 5-year-old son AJ Freund was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison, to be served at 100%.

"Miss Cunningham was responsible for that life and must now be responsible for his death," McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt said.

JoAnn D. Cunningham, 37, pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 to first-degree murder in connection with AJ's April 15 death. The boy's father, Andrew Freund Sr., also faces murder charges tied to AJ's death and the false missing person report he filed days after allegedly beating he boy to death in the family's Crystal Lake home.

"It was a horrible death preceded by a horrible life," Wilbrandt said.

The child's relatives, who are caring for his two younger siblings, said in a statement they are "disappointed and saddened" by the sentence.

During a seven-hour hearing on Thursday, prosecutors presented graphic photos and videos of the abuse AJ endured at the hands of his parents.

Cunningham grew tearful each time she heard audio clips where she berated AJ, whose own voice was careful and timid as the 5-year-old attempted to stand up for himself.

For months, Cunningham denied any involvement in AJ's death and publicly pleaded for him to return home.

"There's so many creeps out there. Oh my God," Cunningham said during a recorded police interview that was played in court Thursday. "He's probably so scared."

Throughout the day Thursday, prosecutors showed photographs of Cunningham and Freund's dilapidated home, which Crystal Lake police officers described as "filthy" and filled with garbage. Photographs of AJ's bedroom offered a glimpse at the living conditions within the home, that has since been demolished.

White letters spelling out "love" adorned the door frame inside AJ's teal-walled bedroom, where he slept in a modified crib. Snapshots of the room showed Ninja Turtle curtains, chipped and peeling paint, and a dirty potty training seat. Officers additionally testified to seeing a pile of soiled diapers, padlocks outside the bedroom and closet doors, and nails and hooks securing the boy's windows shut.

"I had sensory overload," Crystal Lake Police Officer Brian Burr testified Thursday.

Members of AJ's family listened in apparent disbelief Thursday as prosecutors played video and audio recordings of Cunningham screaming at AJ in the months leading up to his death.

When it came time for Cunningham to read a handwritten statement on her own behalf, the mother of four spoke about the alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse she experienced throughout her life.

Motherhood and her children were God's "greatest gift" to her, she said.

"My heart belongs entirely to them. All of my children are sacred, most precious treasures," Cunningham said. "I miss all of them so much words can not describe it."