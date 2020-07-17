Elgin man charged with kidnapping, head-butting girlfriend

A 38-year-old Elgin man was charged with felony kidnapping after, police said, he forcefully took control of his girlfriend's car during an argument, head-butted her and drove her to Plano.

Luis E. Ortiz-Olivan also faces a felony charge of unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the July 11 case.

According to an Elgin police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Ortiz-Olivan and his 35-year-old girlfriend got into an argument about 6 p.m. at their residence on the 1400 block of Wildmint Trail when the woman wanted to go out with her friends.

Ortiz-Olivan grabbed the woman's cellphone and pulled her into their garage, according to the report.

She tried to drive off in a car, but Ortiz-Olivan forced his way into the passenger's seat and said, "You better pull off onto the next street or you'll see what's going to happen," according to the report.

Ortiz-Olivan then head-butted the woman and covered her mouth while she tried to scream so neighbors wouldn't hear her, authorities allege. Ortiz-Olivan took control of the car and they drove to Plano, according to the police report.

He gave the woman back her phone when they returned to Elgin around 10 p.m. and threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened, according to the police report.

The woman called police Sunday to report what happened; the police report also said dispatchers received a call for service from the area on July 11 but no one answered when they tried to call back. Police called the woman's phone a second time, but Ortiz-Olivan answered and then hung up, according to the report.

If convicted of the most severe charge of kidnapping, Ortiz-Olivan faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

He is free after posting 10% of his $10,000 bail and is next due in court on Aug. 18.